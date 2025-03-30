Open Menu

KP Sets Target To Enroll 1 Million Children In Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KP sets target to enroll 1 million children in schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set a target to enroll 1 million children in schools during the new academic year's admission campaign.

The provincial government has decided to launch an enrollment drive for the new school year.

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai stated on Sunday that under this campaign the government aims to ensure that 1 million children are enrolled in schools.

He emphasized that out-of-school children will be brought back into the education system at all costs.

The admission campaign will continue until April 30, he said adding that to facilitate, students, will also be admitted to second-shift schools where necessary.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

16 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

16 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

16 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan