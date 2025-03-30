KP Sets Target To Enroll 1 Million Children In Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set a target to enroll 1 million children in schools during the new academic year's admission campaign.
The provincial government has decided to launch an enrollment drive for the new school year.
Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai stated on Sunday that under this campaign the government aims to ensure that 1 million children are enrolled in schools.
He emphasized that out-of-school children will be brought back into the education system at all costs.
The admission campaign will continue until April 30, he said adding that to facilitate, students, will also be admitted to second-shift schools where necessary.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP sets target to enroll 1 million children in schools6 minutes ago
-
Eid travel rush: ICT admin cracks down on bus fare overcharging6 minutes ago
-
FPCCI Vice President hosts Grand Iftar Dinner in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr Prayer at Faisal Masjid at 7:30 AM16 minutes ago
-
Over 1,300 cops to perform Eid security duty26 minutes ago
-
Police urge public to avoid aerial firing, wheelie on Chaand Raat, Eid36 minutes ago
-
4 relatives held in girl murder case36 minutes ago
-
DC visits HM Khoja Libraray Nawabshah36 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Lahore development programme46 minutes ago
-
Afghans celebrate Eid in KP amid security46 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders, workers call on President; discuss development projects46 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh46 minutes ago