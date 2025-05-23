KP sets to cool down after scorching heatwave, PDMA predicts widespread rain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) After days of intense heat, residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can finally look forward to a welcome change in weather.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), widespread rain is expected across most districts of the province beginning from Friday evening and continuing intermittently through Saturday.

The PDMA has issued a weather alert highlighting the likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall in several regions including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.

To prepare for any potential emergency, the PDMA has instructed all district administrations to remain vigilant and ensure the availability of necessary machinery and resources.

Citizens are advised to exercise caution during the rain, particularly by avoiding electric wires, unstable buildings, signboards, and billboards.

The advisory also urges farmers to plan their activities in accordance with the weather forecast. Tourists and residents in sensitive mountainous areas are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions.

The forecast brings a much-needed respite for the region, offering temporary relief from the extreme heat.

In the ongoing severe heatwave, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan have broken 10-year temperature records for the month of May.

On Friday, Dera recorded a scorching 46°C while Peshawar hit 43°C, the highest in a decade.

The extreme heat has severely disrupted daily life across the province, with marketplaces deserted, an increase in heatstroke and dehydration cases in hospitals.

Prolonged electricity load-shedding in several districts of the province has further worsened public frustration.

The relentless heat has also sparked wildfires in several mountainous regions, raising additional environmental concerns.

Health experts have advised the public to stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., drink plenty of water, and wear light-colored clothing.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite the alarming situation, the provincial government has yet to implement any emergency measures to mitigate the effects of the extreme weather.