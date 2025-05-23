KP Sets To Cool Down After Scorching Heatwave, PDMA Predicts Widespread Rain
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) After days of intense heat, residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can finally look forward to a welcome change in weather.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), widespread rain is expected across most districts of the province beginning from Friday evening and continuing intermittently through Saturday.
The PDMA has issued a weather alert highlighting the likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall in several regions including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.
To prepare for any potential emergency, the PDMA has instructed all district administrations to remain vigilant and ensure the availability of necessary machinery and resources.
Citizens are advised to exercise caution during the rain, particularly by avoiding electric wires, unstable buildings, signboards, and billboards.
The advisory also urges farmers to plan their activities in accordance with the weather forecast. Tourists and residents in sensitive mountainous areas are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions.
The forecast brings a much-needed respite for the region, offering temporary relief from the extreme heat.
In the ongoing severe heatwave, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan have broken 10-year temperature records for the month of May.
On Friday, Dera recorded a scorching 46°C while Peshawar hit 43°C, the highest in a decade.
The extreme heat has severely disrupted daily life across the province, with marketplaces deserted, an increase in heatstroke and dehydration cases in hospitals.
Prolonged electricity load-shedding in several districts of the province has further worsened public frustration.
The relentless heat has also sparked wildfires in several mountainous regions, raising additional environmental concerns.
Health experts have advised the public to stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., drink plenty of water, and wear light-colored clothing.
It is pertinent to mention here that despite the alarming situation, the provincial government has yet to implement any emergency measures to mitigate the effects of the extreme weather.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lawyers’ delegation meets LHC CJ2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan extends ban on Indian aircraft in Its airspace until June 242 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Basic Health Unit2 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes for reforms in livestock sector3 minutes ago
-
KP sets to cool down after scorching heatwave, PDMA predicts widespread rain3 minutes ago
-
Three ‘criminals’ arrested, 8 motorcycles recovered3 minutes ago
-
Training session for RMPs on maternal health family planning held in Jaffarabad3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt collects record tax revenue of Rs 800 billion via e-Pay Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Governor KP praises ongoing humanitarian efforts of King Salman Relief Center23 minutes ago
-
167 kanals of state land recovered in Daraban23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan facing gory trail of Indian state-sponsored terrorism : DG ISPR32 minutes ago
-
DC Khairpur handsover cheque to victim's family33 minutes ago