UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP SFA Recovered 1200kg Of Rotten Chicken Liver From A Bus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

KP SFA recovered 1200kg of rotten chicken liver from a bus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) recovered more than 1,200kg of rotten chicken liver from a bus during a blockade operation near the Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar on Sunday.

The action was taken on information received by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which the unhealthy liver was confiscated and heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

According to the Food Safety Authority, there was no proper arrangement in the vehicle to keep the chicken liver frozen, due to which the liver was unusable. According to the Food Safety Authority, an operation was also carried out in Chamkani area during which more than 2,000 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered from a distribution center.

During the operation, the counterfeit liquor distribution center was sealed off and heavy fines were imposed. According to the Food Safety Authority, strict legal action will be taken against those involved in this heinous act.

The Chitral team, operating in Shahi Bazaar and Atliq Bazaar, imposed fine on a butcher for supplying emaciated and sick cattle. During the operation, more than 150 kg of substandard and expired food items were recovered from various shops.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Fine Vehicle Chitral Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.