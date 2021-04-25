KP SFA recovered 1200kg of rotten chicken liver from a bus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) recovered more than 1,200kg of rotten chicken liver from a bus during a blockade operation near the Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar on Sunday.

The action was taken on information received by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which the unhealthy liver was confiscated and heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

According to the Food Safety Authority, there was no proper arrangement in the vehicle to keep the chicken liver frozen, due to which the liver was unusable. According to the Food Safety Authority, an operation was also carried out in Chamkani area during which more than 2,000 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered from a distribution center.

During the operation, the counterfeit liquor distribution center was sealed off and heavy fines were imposed. According to the Food Safety Authority, strict legal action will be taken against those involved in this heinous act.

The Chitral team, operating in Shahi Bazaar and Atliq Bazaar, imposed fine on a butcher for supplying emaciated and sick cattle. During the operation, more than 150 kg of substandard and expired food items were recovered from various shops.