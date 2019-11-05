UrduPoint.com
KP, Silk Route Remained Hubs Of Trade Throughout History: CM

Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that historically Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the famous Silk Route have remained important hub for trade throughout the history.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said is taking all pragmatic measures to make the province a regional center for trade and commercial activities.

He expressed these views on the eve of 9th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation meeting held at Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khosru Bakhtiyar, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Chief Minister Gilgit Balistan, Finance Minister KP Taimoor Saleem Jaghra, Vice Chairman NDRC Ning Ji Zhe, and other high officials.

He said that the implementation of the Suki Kinari hydel power project, Rashakai special economic zone, Havelian Thakot highway, Swat expressway Phase 2, Peshawar to D.I.Khan Expressway and Havelian dry port as part of ML-I project will promote trade and industrialization in the entire region.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is appreciative to the Chinese government for cooperation in socio economic projects for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further appreciated the collaboration of Chinese government especially in healthcare, vocational training, agriculture and clean drinking water projects which not only boost the healthcare but also help in poverty alleviation in the less developed areas of the province.

The chief minister further stated that assistance in the field of capacity building, agriculture sector, mines and minerals and in tourism sector is in corporate in the BRI vision which is helpful for future industrialization and also promote Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) sector in KP.

The Chief Minister indicated that the KP government is planning to hold a road show in 2020 at Beijing, China which will not only promote investment in the Industrial sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but will also explore tourism sector up to maximum.

