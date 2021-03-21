UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Situation Coronavirus Claims Six More Lives In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

KP situation Coronavirus claims six more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 people died from Corona in 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here on Sunday.

With six more dead, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2,208 with 592 cases of corona were reported and the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 79,245, the official of the health department informed.

However, 250 Corona patients recovered in 24 hours and now the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 72,111.

He said that 239 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar only. With 239 new cases in Peshawar, the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 32,412 and so far, 1160 people have died from corona in Peshawar only, the official informed.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

14 minutes ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

44 minutes ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Happiness for all embedded in UAE cul ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.