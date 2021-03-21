KP situation Coronavirus claims six more lives in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 people died from Corona in 24 hours, an official of the Health Department said here on Sunday.

With six more dead, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2,208 with 592 cases of corona were reported and the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 79,245, the official of the health department informed.

However, 250 Corona patients recovered in 24 hours and now the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 72,111.

He said that 239 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar only. With 239 new cases in Peshawar, the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 32,412 and so far, 1160 people have died from corona in Peshawar only, the official informed.