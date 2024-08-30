Open Menu

KP Speaker Administers Oath To Newly Elected Cabinet Of PEN

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

KP Speaker administers oath to newly elected cabinet of PEN

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati on Friday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Private Education Network (PEN)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati on Friday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Private Education Network (PEN).

Addressing the ceremony, he congratulated the newly elected cabinet and assured them of his support and cooperation.

He urged newly elected cabinet to realize its responsibility and work for development and capacity building of students.

He also highlighted the significance of private sector in promotion of education and stressed upon them to introduce new curriculum for students keeping in view demands of existing challenging scenario.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Peruvian Nuevo Sol Cabinet

Recent Stories

FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfi ..

FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfile’

31 seconds ago
 Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental ..

Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA

32 seconds ago
 272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on s ..

272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods

34 seconds ago
 LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU

LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU

4 minutes ago
 ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system

ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system

4 minutes ago
 CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

4 minutes ago
PEF honours matriculation position holders with la ..

PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates

4 minutes ago
 PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss politi ..

PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country

4 minutes ago
 Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri

Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri

4 minutes ago
 Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, in ..

Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child

4 minutes ago
 Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt t ..

Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control

3 minutes ago
 Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora

Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan