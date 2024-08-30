KP Speaker Administers Oath To Newly Elected Cabinet Of PEN
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati on Friday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Private Education Network (PEN)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati on Friday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Private Education Network (PEN).
Addressing the ceremony, he congratulated the newly elected cabinet and assured them of his support and cooperation.
He urged newly elected cabinet to realize its responsibility and work for development and capacity building of students.
He also highlighted the significance of private sector in promotion of education and stressed upon them to introduce new curriculum for students keeping in view demands of existing challenging scenario.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfile’
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA
272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods
LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country
Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA32 seconds ago
-
272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods34 seconds ago
-
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system4 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker4 minutes ago
-
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates4 minutes ago
-
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country4 minutes ago
-
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora3 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting3 minutes ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all major roads are clear: Mayor Karachi3 minutes ago
-
New US CG calls on Sindh CM10 minutes ago
-
CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh24 minutes ago
-
DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam10 minutes ago