KP Speaker administers oath to newly elected cabinet of PEN

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati on Friday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Private Education Network (PEN)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati on Friday administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Private Education Network (PEN).

Addressing the ceremony, he congratulated the newly elected cabinet and assured them of his support and cooperation.

He urged newly elected cabinet to realize its responsibility and work for development and capacity building of students.

He also highlighted the significance of private sector in promotion of education and stressed upon them to introduce new curriculum for students keeping in view demands of existing challenging scenario.

APP/mds/