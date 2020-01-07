KP Speaker appreciates role of women lawmakers in legislative business

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday appreciated the role of women lawmakers in legislative business in the House, saying, their role remained equal to male lawmakers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday appreciated the role of women lawmakers in legislative business in the House, saying, their role remained equal to male lawmakers.

Addressing a training session for women lawmakers by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) as Chief Guest here, he said KP Women Caucus was also playing imperative role in highlighting and resolution of females' issues.

He said the provincial government was committed to empowering females whether they are house wives or working ladies and to end violence against them.

The speaker emphasized upon doing legislation to stop domestic violence against females and to give share to females in inheritance.

Mushtaq Ghani also appreciated role of women parliamentarians in provincial assembly as well as standing committees.

Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus MPA Maliha Ali Asghar, president PILDAT Ahmed Bilal, MPAs and high officers of provincial assembly were present on the occasion.