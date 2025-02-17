Open Menu

KP Speaker Approves Legislative Committee To Oversee Harassment Cases At Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:08 PM

KP Speaker approves legislative committee to oversee harassment cases at educational institutions

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Monday approved the formation of a special legislative committee to oversee harassment cases at educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Monday approved the formation of a special legislative committee to oversee harassment cases at educational institutions.

The decision was taken as lawmakers at the KP Assembly highlighted and condemned the harassment of a female student by a teacher at a university in the province.

Speaker Swati stressed the need for legislative reforms, stating that institutions often become unaccountable once granted autonomy.

Provincial Minister Dr. Amjad Ali pointed out that perpetrators often escaped punishment through departmental inquiries and called for a special committee to visit educational institutions and assess the situation.

PML-N lawmaker Sobia Shahid urged the formation of a harassment committee and inclusion of strict laws on the assembly’s agenda.

MPA Abdul islam Afridi suggested legal amendments and proposed removing individual discretion in awarding marks to prevent blackmail.

MPA Rehana Ismail called for establishment of a strict anti-harassment mechanism.

MPA Munir Laghmani argued that internal marking systems also contributed to the problem.

Minister for Prisons Humayun Khan informed the assembly that the incident occurred on February 14, and the Chief Minister had already formed a committee comprising Grade-19 officers Asif Rahim and Sonia Shamroz Khan to investigate.

The committee was scheduled to meet the alleged victim on the same day. However, he supported the proposal of a permanent legislative committee to address such issues.

Additionally, the assembly condemned the arrest of MPA Ali Shah and called for the issuance of his production order.

P:adi/X:ftp/L:adn/E:adn/I:san

Recent Stories

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

11 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB d ..

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

5 minutes ago
 Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

26 minutes ago
 Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

26 minutes ago
 FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears ..

FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef

13 minutes ago
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

21 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

21 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautific ..

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan