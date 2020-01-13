KP Speaker authenticates amendments in P&CBR 1988

Speaker Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani Monday authenticated amendments in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules, 1988 as unanimously passed by the House in its sitting held on 24th December, 2019, said a press release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani Monday authenticated amendments in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, 1988 as unanimously passed by the House in its sitting held on 24th December, 2019, said a press release issued here.

The amendment proposed that election shall be held within sixty days after the election of the leader of the House, in accordance with the procedure agreed to by the leaders of the parties in the Assembly, failing which by non-transferable vote.

The Committee on Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules, Privileges and implementation of Government Assurances shall consist of thirteen members to be elected by the Assembly, in addition the Deputy Speaker shall be ex-officio Chairperson of the Committee and the Minister for Law Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights shall be its member ex-officio.

There shall be a Committee for Law Reforms and control on Subordinate Legislation. The Committee shall comprise of twelve members from amongst lawyers, ulemas and technocrats who are members of the Assembly." The Judicial Committee shall comprise of twelve Members, in addition the minister for law Parliamentary Affairs and human rights shall be its member ex-offico."The House and library Committee shall comprise of ten members, in addition the Deputy Speaker shall be its ex-offico Chairperson. It was notified by Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.