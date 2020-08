KP speaker chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Monday presided over meeting of parliamentary leaders in the provincial assembly and finalized agenda for the session to be held on August 25, Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Education Akbar Ayub, Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan from treasury benches and by from opposition Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Sher Azam, Sardar Yousaf, Salahuddin, Inayatullah and Shafiq Afridi.

The meeting agreed to convene the assembly session on August 25 and then adjourned it till August 31 due to Muharram ul Haram and after completing the business within two-week would be prorogued.

The agenda which was agreed discussion on education, loadshedding, unemployment, unavailability of development projects and release of funds to MPAs, billion tree tsunami and Chakdara CPEC rout.

Regarding media coverage it was agreed that after consulting parliamentary reporter and representatives of Press Gallery the passes would be issued to media.