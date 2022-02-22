KP Speaker, CM discuss Abbottabad uplift projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday met with Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed with him matters pertaining to the people-oriented projects initiated in Abbottabad district.

On the special request of the Speaker, the Chief Minister issued directives to the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for making necessary arrangements on urgent basis to acquire land for the already approved Media Colony Abbottabad project.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also approved the summary for provision of 250 kanal of government land for establishment of sports Complex in Abbottabad.

The Chief Minister also assured him of providing funds amounting to PKR 100 million for graveyard's land acquisition in Abbottabad. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned for completing necessary paperwork for the grant of PKR 160 million to the Abbottabad TMA for shifting the vegetable markets and bus stands out of the city.

The Chief Minister told the Speaker KP Assembly that he would visit Abbottabad and announce a hefty package of PKR 12 billion for various uplift projects in Abbottabad.