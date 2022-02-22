UrduPoint.com

KP Speaker, CM Discuss Abbottabad Uplift Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KP Speaker, CM discuss Abbottabad uplift projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday met with Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and discussed with him matters pertaining to the people-oriented projects initiated in Abbottabad district.

On the special request of the Speaker, the Chief Minister issued directives to the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for making necessary arrangements on urgent basis to acquire land for the already approved Media Colony Abbottabad project.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also approved the summary for provision of 250 kanal of government land for establishment of sports Complex in Abbottabad.

The Chief Minister also assured him of providing funds amounting to PKR 100 million for graveyard's land acquisition in Abbottabad. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned for completing necessary paperwork for the grant of PKR 160 million to the Abbottabad TMA for shifting the vegetable markets and bus stands out of the city.

The Chief Minister told the Speaker KP Assembly that he would visit Abbottabad and announce a hefty package of PKR 12 billion for various uplift projects in Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Visit Pakistani Rupee Market Media Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

8 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

45 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

46 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

57 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>