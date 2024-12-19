KP Speaker Commends Speakers’ Conference As Milestone For Democratic Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Babar Saleem Swati, Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, on Thursday praised National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for successfully hosting the 18th Speakers’ Conference, describing it as a vital step toward strengthening democracy in Pakistan.
In his address, Swati congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the conference's success, noting its importance in fostering collaboration among legislative bodies. “The revival of the Speakers’ Conference after a long hiatus is commendable,” he remarked.
Swati emphasised the significance of traditional practices like the Jirga system in Pakistan's governance framework and reiterated the sanctity of the Constitution.
“We consider the Constitution a sacred book and believe political leaders must pave the way for the rule of law,” he stated.
Highlighting the need for coordinated efforts, Swati said, “Under the leadership of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, we must collectively embark on a journey to ensure compliance with laws.” He added that inter-legislative communication is the essence of democracy and stressed the importance of recognising their shared responsibilities for the country’s survival and progress.
Swati concluded with a call for unity, urging all stakeholders to work together to strengthen the rule of law and democratic values in Pakistan.
APP/smd-qsr
Recent Stories
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Speaker commends Speakers’ Conference as milestone for democratic progress23 seconds ago
-
Speaker Punjab Assembly calls for unity, dialogue to maintain national unity26 seconds ago
-
Polio eradication is a national duty, ensure every child is vaccinated: DC Abbottabad30 seconds ago
-
Speaker Sindh urges collaborative action at national forum33 seconds ago
-
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased10 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates modern mobile food testing laboratories11 minutes ago
-
Resolution of Kashmir issue vital for regional peace: AJK Speaker at 18th Speakers’ Conference20 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan speaker hails 18th Speakers’ Conference a step toward civil supremacy21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly Speaker stresses unity, self-reliant at Speakers' Conference31 minutes ago
-
Keep kids safe against winter's deadly chest infections: Experts40 minutes ago
-
DC Visits churches in view of coming Christmas41 minutes ago
-
PML-N for comprehensive social media regulations41 minutes ago