KP Speaker Commends Speakers’ Conference As Milestone For Democratic Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Babar Saleem Swati, Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, on Thursday praised National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for successfully hosting the 18th Speakers’ Conference, describing it as a vital step toward strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

In his address, Swati congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the conference's success, noting its importance in fostering collaboration among legislative bodies. “The revival of the Speakers’ Conference after a long hiatus is commendable,” he remarked.

Swati emphasised the significance of traditional practices like the Jirga system in Pakistan's governance framework and reiterated the sanctity of the Constitution.

“We consider the Constitution a sacred book and believe political leaders must pave the way for the rule of law,” he stated.

Highlighting the need for coordinated efforts, Swati said, “Under the leadership of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, we must collectively embark on a journey to ensure compliance with laws.” He added that inter-legislative communication is the essence of democracy and stressed the importance of recognising their shared responsibilities for the country’s survival and progress.

Swati concluded with a call for unity, urging all stakeholders to work together to strengthen the rule of law and democratic values in Pakistan.

