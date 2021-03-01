Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran by a jail inmate in Abbottabad district jail and directed the quarter concerned to probe into the matter thoroughly

He, in a press statement, said the act of desecration was intolerable and "we would not let anybody to behave inhumanely".

The speaker said the provincial government had ordered an immediate investigation and submission of the report.

He asked the people to remain peaceful as the accused would not be left unattended as per law of the land.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara division president Omer Asghar Khan also condemned the sad incident and urged the relevant authorities to probe into the matter on priority keeping in view the gravity of the situation.

He further said police should provide updates to the people regarding the case and urged that all stakeholders should devise a comprehensive strategy against such crimes.