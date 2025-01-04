KP Speaker condemns Lower Kurram attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati has condemned attack on vehicles of district administration in Lower Kurram and said that elements involved in the incident want to disrupt peace.

In his statement issued here, KP Speaker expressed his deep concern over unfortunate incident and emphasized the need for collective efforts to identify those who are planning to disrupt harmony in the region.

He said that "It is incumbent upon all of us to work tirelessly for restoration of peace and security in our province."

The Speaker reaffirmed the commitment of KP to uphold peace and prosperity in the area.

