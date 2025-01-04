Open Menu

KP Speaker Condemns Lower Kurram Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM

KP Speaker condemns Lower Kurram attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati has condemned attack on vehicles of district administration in Lower Kurram and said that elements involved in the incident want to disrupt peace.

In his statement issued here, KP Speaker expressed his deep concern over unfortunate incident and emphasized the need for collective efforts to identify those who are planning to disrupt harmony in the region.

He said that "It is incumbent upon all of us to work tirelessly for restoration of peace and security in our province."

The Speaker reaffirmed the commitment of KP to uphold peace and prosperity in the area.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

2 hours ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

2 hours ago
 Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

3 hours ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

3 hours ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

3 hours ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

3 hours ago
Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

3 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

4 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

4 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

4 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan