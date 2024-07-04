KP Speaker Condoles Demise Of Voltage Accident Victim In Mansehra
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 09:05 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati on Friday paid a visit to the family of a citizen who tragically lost his life due to high voltage electricity.
During his visit, Speaker Swati expressed his heartfelt condolences and offered prayers for the deceased.
As a gesture of support, he presented a cheque of Rs 1 million on behalf of the provincial government to the bereaved family. Additionally, he announced compensation of Rs 300,000 for each of the injured victims, assuring that these funds would be distributed within the next two days.
In his remarks, Speaker Swati pointed to departmental negligence as the cause of the loss of life and property in Mansehra.
He emphasized the irreplaceable value of human life and acknowledged that no compensation can truly make up for the family's loss.
However, he assured the affected families that the government stands with them during this challenging time.
Furthermore, Speaker Swati promised that legal action would be taken against the officials whose negligence resulted in this tragic incident. He confirmed that an FIR has already been registered at the relevant police station.
