UrduPoint.com

KP Speaker Condoles Over Sardar Yaqoob Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:21 PM

KP Speaker condoles over Sardar Yaqoob demise

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of renowned political figure from Galiyaat and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of renowned political figure from Galiyaat and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob.

In his condolence message the KP Speaker prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family From

Recent Stories

Massive traffic jam becomes nuisance for commuters ..

Massive traffic jam becomes nuisance for commuters

1 minute ago
 KP Govt. introduces reforms in E&T Dept to facilit ..

KP Govt. introduces reforms in E&T Dept to facilitate taxpayers, increase tax re ..

1 minute ago
 CM to inaugurate provision of new furniture drive ..

CM to inaugurate provision of new furniture drive on Oct 21

2 minutes ago
 'Speedy vaccination drive best way to keep schools ..

'Speedy vaccination drive best way to keep schools open': Faisal Sultan

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 UK Calls on North Korea to Abandon Nuclear, Ballis ..

UK Calls on North Korea to Abandon Nuclear, Ballistic Missile Programs

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.