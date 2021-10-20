KP Speaker condoles over Sardar Yaqoob demise

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of renowned political figure from Galiyaat and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of renowned political figure from Galiyaat and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob.

In his condolence message the KP Speaker prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.