KP Speaker condoles with Chief Minister

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday condoled over the death of the mother of Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in his condolence message to the bereaved family and CM KP expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Mehmood Khan.

The Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.