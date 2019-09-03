UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Condoles With Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:49 PM

KP Speaker condoles with Chief Minister

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday condoled over the death of the mother of Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday condoled over the death of the mother of Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in his condolence message to the bereaved family and CM KP expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Mehmood Khan.

The Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family

Recent Stories

1122 rescues 6248 persons in August

2 minutes ago

PCB to announce Pak team's head coach

2 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab U16 trials concluded

2 minutes ago

PMRU holds training workshop for officers, focal p ..

4 minutes ago

Xinjiang affairs totally internal matter, foreign ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea, Myanmar Sign Deal to Boost Economic P ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.