KP Speaker Convenes Meeting To Discuss Credentials Verifying Of Assembly Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:15 PM

KP Speaker convenes meeting to discuss credentials verifying of assembly employees

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Tuesday convened a meeting to discuss academic credentials verifying process of employees working in provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Tuesday convened a meeting to discuss academic credentials verifying process of employees working in provincial assembly.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellors of universities and Chairmen of education boards of the province. Leader of the Opposition Dr. Ibadullah, MPA Sajjad Ullah Khan, Special Secretary of Assembly Syed Waqar Shah and other concerned officials were also present.

KP Speaker said that Primary purpose of inviting the heads of all universities and education boards was to hand over the academic credentials of assembly employees directly to the concerned institutions.

He emphasized that the process should be conducted under the direct supervision and responsibility of the heads of these institutions.

He reaffirmed that the provincial assembly was being transformed into a transparent, merit-based and credible institution, adding that initiative is part of a broader vision for institutional reform, accountability and transparency ensuring that only competent and honest individuals serve the public.

Speaker also expressed determination to make the assembly a model for other institutions to follow. He said that transparency and integrity in all public interest matters are of utmost priority and these standards would be upheld.

