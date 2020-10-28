KP speaker convenes PAC meeting

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on November 2 at Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on November 2 at Abbottabad.

The PAC would hold meeting from November 2 to 6 and matters relating to Local Government, Elementary and Secondary education and Social Welfare, Agriculture, Public Health Engineering, Home and Tribal Affairs and Housing Department would be discussed.

Concerned officials have been directed to attend PAC meeting and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs)notified by the government.