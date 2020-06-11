KP Speaker directs for extension in Pink Bus route

Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday directed the transport department for extension in the routes of Pink Bus Service and its handover from Trans-Peshawar to district administration Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday directed the transport department for extension in the routes of Pink Bus Service and its handover from Trans-Peshawar to district administration Abbottabad.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding special Pink Bus Project that was operated for women in Abbottabad city. Besides, KP Minister for Transport, Shah Mohammad Wazir, Secretary Transport, representatives of district administration and operators, contractors of the Pink Bus attended the meeting.

The Speaker KP Assembly said after the expiry of the contract of the old contractor an advertisement would be issued to invite bids for awarding the new contract. The new route would begin from Havalian and end at Shaheena Jameel Trust.

The meeting also decided that now women would be allowed to travel in Pink Bus along with their male family members like husband, son, brother and father etc.