KP Speaker Directs Provision Of Needed Facilities To Jail Inmates

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday while issuing a ruling on lack of facilities for jail inmates across the province has directed the department concerned and Advisor to the CM on Prisons to visit all prisons and inspect facilities for the inmates.

He said inmates present at these prisons were also human beings and it was our duty to arrange proper facilities for them.

