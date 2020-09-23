UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Directs To Convene DAC Regularly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:39 PM

KP Speaker directs to convene DAC regularly

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday directed all departments to regularly hold departmental audit committee (DAC) meetings in order to prevent financial and administrative irregularities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday directed all departments to regularly hold departmental audit committee (DAC) meetings in order to prevent financial and administrative irregularities.

The meeting of Public Accounts Committee ( PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in the Assembly Secretariat under the chairmanship of Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Members of the committee , MPA Idrees Khan Khattak , Arbab Waseem Hayat, Inayatullah Khan also attended the meeting.

Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Finance and representatives of , Audit and Law department were also present at PAC meeting.

The meeting reviewed the audit paras of Medical Teaching Institute ( MTI) Lady Reading Hospital for the year 2015-16.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani expressed serious concerns over the fact that various departments including Health Department did not hold regular meetings of DACs which not only waste precious time of the Public Accounts Committee but also increases financial and administrative irregularities in these departments.

In the year 2015-16, irregularities were noticed in the procurement of laboratory chemicals with regard to expiry date of these drugs, which caused loss to the exchequer.

He directed the health department to conduct and shared findings with the audit department and the Assembly Public Accounts Committee.

In the year 2015-16, the contractor owed Rs. 8 .2 million to Lady Reading Hospital for car park, bicycle stand fee out of which Rs. 2.7 million was received while Rs. 5.5 million was not paid.

The committee decided that Deputy Commission of respective district to which the contractor belongs should be directed to make recovery from his property .

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani directed the health department to submit its report within 30 days and also take disciplinary action against the responsible persons in the management of the hospital.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ghani also expressed dismay over the fact that many departments come to the Public Accounts Committee without any preparation and homework which is wastage of precious time and money He said that those responsible for financial irregularities could be identified easily if DAC were held on time which would also save time in PAC meeting.

He said their would be no need of anti-corruption watchdog organizations if PAC work effectively.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani directed the Health Department to investigate the matter of purchase of outdated and old X- ray machines and submit its report.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs Provincial Assembly Car Reading Money All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

41 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.