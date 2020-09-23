KP Speaker directs to convene DAC regularly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday directed all departments to regularly hold departmental audit committee (DAC) meetings in order to prevent financial and administrative irregularities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday directed all departments to regularly hold departmental audit committee (DAC) meetings in order to prevent financial and administrative irregularities.

The meeting of Public Accounts Committee ( PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in the Assembly Secretariat under the chairmanship of Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Members of the committee , MPA Idrees Khan Khattak , Arbab Waseem Hayat, Inayatullah Khan also attended the meeting.

Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Finance and representatives of , Audit and Law department were also present at PAC meeting.

The meeting reviewed the audit paras of Medical Teaching Institute ( MTI) Lady Reading Hospital for the year 2015-16.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani expressed serious concerns over the fact that various departments including Health Department did not hold regular meetings of DACs which not only waste precious time of the Public Accounts Committee but also increases financial and administrative irregularities in these departments.

In the year 2015-16, irregularities were noticed in the procurement of laboratory chemicals with regard to expiry date of these drugs, which caused loss to the exchequer.

He directed the health department to conduct and shared findings with the audit department and the Assembly Public Accounts Committee.

In the year 2015-16, the contractor owed Rs. 8 .2 million to Lady Reading Hospital for car park, bicycle stand fee out of which Rs. 2.7 million was received while Rs. 5.5 million was not paid.

The committee decided that Deputy Commission of respective district to which the contractor belongs should be directed to make recovery from his property .

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani directed the health department to submit its report within 30 days and also take disciplinary action against the responsible persons in the management of the hospital.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ghani also expressed dismay over the fact that many departments come to the Public Accounts Committee without any preparation and homework which is wastage of precious time and money He said that those responsible for financial irregularities could be identified easily if DAC were held on time which would also save time in PAC meeting.

He said their would be no need of anti-corruption watchdog organizations if PAC work effectively.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani directed the Health Department to investigate the matter of purchase of outdated and old X- ray machines and submit its report.