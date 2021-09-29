UrduPoint.com

KP Speaker, Education Minister Discuss Exam Results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Wednesday called on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at the Speaker House here.

At the meeting, they discussed detailed results of the Intermediate and Matric examinations.

On this occasion, Mushtaq Ghani proposed special prizes for the students who obtained E-grade in these examinations.

Shahram Tarakai assured the KP Speaker the concerns of the students regarding the examination results would be addressed in a meeting of all chairmen of the educational boards scheduled to be held in a day or two In the meeting, the Speaker and Education Minister also discussed the strategy for conducting supplementary examinations in the province.

Shahram Khan said that all the decisions would be taken keeping in view the interest of the students so that they could be provided relief in admission in universities and colleges.

