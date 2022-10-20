KP Speaker expressed dismay over delay in completion of developmental projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday expressed dismay over lack of coordination among authorities and delay in underway development projects in Abbottabad.

He was chairing a meeting held in Assembly Secretariat to discuss reasons that were affecting pace of developmental projects underway in Abbottabad. The meeting among others was attended by concerned officials of relevant departments.

The Speaker stressed authorities concern to develop coordination and make efforts to complete ongoing projects within stipulated time and added that they should realize their responsibilities and avoid blaming each other for shortcomings.

He also warned strict action against those found guilty of ignoring assigned responsibilities and also sought a complete report of progress within one week.

He added that no compromise would be made on projects of public welfare keeping in view expectations of people.