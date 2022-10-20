UrduPoint.com

KP Speaker Expressed Dismay Over Delay In Completion Of Developmental Projects

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KP Speaker expressed dismay over delay in completion of developmental projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday expressed dismay over lack of coordination among authorities and delay in underway development projects in Abbottabad.

He was chairing a meeting held in Assembly Secretariat to discuss reasons that were affecting pace of developmental projects underway in Abbottabad. The meeting among others was attended by concerned officials of relevant departments.

The Speaker stressed authorities concern to develop coordination and make efforts to complete ongoing projects within stipulated time and added that they should realize their responsibilities and avoid blaming each other for shortcomings.

He also warned strict action against those found guilty of ignoring assigned responsibilities and also sought a complete report of progress within one week.

He added that no compromise would be made on projects of public welfare keeping in view expectations of people.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Progress Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

20 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.