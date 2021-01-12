UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Expresses Concern Over Illegal Crushing, Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP Speaker expresses concern over illegal crushing, encroachment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday expressed grave concern over illegal crushing and encroachment in Abbottabad district and said the illegal activities were spoiling the natural beauty of the area.

Presiding over a meeting of Mineral department here, he pointed out that illegal crushing in Gamavan, Chona, Shimla hills, Sheran road, Murree road, Dhandiyani and adjacent areas had not only spoiled the natural beauty of hills but the dust and increased heavy traffic had made the life miserable for the locals.

He said that Abbottabad district was very famous due to its tourism potential but the crushing plants were distracting the tourists. The Speaker directed the Mineral department to establish a crushing zone in the district and shift all the existing plants there.

He also asked the Mineral department to chalk out a strategy in consultation with the industry department for shifting of crushing units and submit its report to the committee in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Murree Road Traffic All Industry

Recent Stories

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

6 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

26 minutes ago

Iran May Enrich 120Kg of Uranium to 20% Sooner Tha ..

6 minutes ago

S.Korean Gyms, Cafes Sue Government Over Losses Am ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Denies Claims Group Commits Targ ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons fir ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.