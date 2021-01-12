KP Speaker expresses concern over illegal crushing, encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday expressed grave concern over illegal crushing and encroachment in Abbottabad district and said the illegal activities were spoiling the natural beauty of the area.

Presiding over a meeting of Mineral department here, he pointed out that illegal crushing in Gamavan, Chona, Shimla hills, Sheran road, Murree road, Dhandiyani and adjacent areas had not only spoiled the natural beauty of hills but the dust and increased heavy traffic had made the life miserable for the locals.

He said that Abbottabad district was very famous due to its tourism potential but the crushing plants were distracting the tourists. The Speaker directed the Mineral department to establish a crushing zone in the district and shift all the existing plants there.

He also asked the Mineral department to chalk out a strategy in consultation with the industry department for shifting of crushing units and submit its report to the committee in the next meeting.