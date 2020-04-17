UrduPoint.com
KP Speaker Expresses Condolence On Expats' Deaths Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:22 PM

KP Speaker expresses condolence on expats' deaths due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the deaths of a large number of overseas Pakistanis due to coronavirus.

In a special message for expat Pakistanis, he expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.

In address to overseas Pakistanis in United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and other countries, he said that on the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani embassies across the world were in contact with the government. The people stranded in those countries would be brought back through special flights.

The speaker said that he was personally in contact with maximum number of overseas Pakistanis and inquiring about the situation from time to time.

