KP Speaker expresses displeasure over absence of legislators from assembly proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday expressed his displeasure and dissatisfaction over the absence of large number of legislators from the assembly proceedings.

Chairing the proceedings of provincial assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani took notice of the absence of legislators and warned that cases of legislators having more than six absentees would be issued notice and the report would be sent to the Election Commission.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of legislators in the House, he said that it is our collective responsibility to keep the dignity of the House intact by regularly participating in the proceedings.

He regretted that in the House of 145 members, only limited numbers of legislators were present which meant that majority legislators were not taking interest to attend the proceedings.

He directed both treasury and opposition to ensure their presence well in time during proceedings, adding the assembly would be run according to rules.