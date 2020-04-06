UrduPoint.com
KP Speaker For Installation Of Sanitizer Gates In AMC

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Monday directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to install at-least two sanitizer gates at entry points of Ayub Medical complex to keep frontline staff protected against corona.

He issued the directives to Chief Executive Officer WASA Engr Noor Qasim who called on him here in Ghani Bagh and informed that WASA has installed a sanitizer gate in Sabzi Mandi to keep general public protected against coronavirus.

He further said that WASA has also installed hand wash facility on 50 points within the city so that the people could wash their hands as part of precautionary measures.

The Speaker on the occasion said that protection of doctors, paramedic staff and other frontline officials was top priority of the government and for the purpose the government was providing protective kits, masks, gloves and other necessary equipments WASA CEO assured the Speaker that the sanitizer gates would be installed at entry points of AMC within two weeks.

