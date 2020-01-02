Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday issued directives to Finance Department to release funds for payment of salaries to FATA Development Authority (FDA) employees

Presiding over a meeting here to discuss issues of FDA and Marbal contractors, the speaker was informed that due to dissolution of FDA after merger of erstwhile FATA, the 700 employees of FDA could not get salary from last six months and the budget was diverted to other departments.

The Speaker, while taking notice of the issue, directed the Assembly Secretariat to write a letter to Finance Department to immediate release funds for payment of salaries to the employees and send a copy of the letter to Chief Secretary.

Mushtaq Ghani said the decades' old system needs to be revisited and changed as the departments waste so much time in letter writing and waiting for response, adding a special committee would be constituted to look into the issue and give its suggestions to KP assembly for legislation.

Earlier, the Speaker directed Establishment and Law departments to clear all the outstanding dues of Mohmand Marble contractors and convene a follow-up session over the issue with officials of Establishment, Law and Planning and Development departments in next few days.