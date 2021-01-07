UrduPoint.com
KP Speaker Formally Inaugurates Sehat Sahulat Program At Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:52 PM

KP Speaker formally inaugurates Sehat Sahulat Program at Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday formally inaugurated Sehat Sahulat Program at Frontier Medical College, Shahina Jamil Hospital, Abbottabad.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Ali Khan Jadoon and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Sheheryar Afridi, former MNA Dr Azhar Jadoon, Shahina Jamil and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

After formally inaugurating the KP government's flagship initiative at the hospital, Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said Sehat Sahulat Program would benefit all the KP people irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said the PTI government was cogently determined to serve its people adding this free of charge healthcare facility was not available even in developed countries. This unprecedented program, he said, was the pride of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The day was not far away when every child from the country would be benefitted from the Sehat Sahulat Program adding the sphere of this initiative would be further extended to Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

This card, he said was not just for people from a specific political force or tribe but for all Pakistanis, he added.

