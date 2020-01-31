KP Speaker grieved deaths of five youngsters

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Friday expressed grief and sorrow over deaths of five youngsters including two real brothers in incidents of gas leakage here in Dhamtor area and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) : Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Friday expressed grief and sorrow over deaths of five youngsters including two real brothers in incidents of gas leakage here in Dhamtor area and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The Speaker attended funeral of the youth here and condoled with the bereaved families. He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the affected families to bear the loss with fortitude.

It is to mention here that five persons aged between 25 to 30 years of a same family including two real brothers gathered to plan a tour next day. However, all of them died due to gas leakage in the room where they were sleeping.