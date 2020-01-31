UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Grieved Deaths Of Five Youngsters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:12 PM

KP Speaker grieved deaths of five youngsters

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Friday expressed grief and sorrow over deaths of five youngsters including two real brothers in incidents of gas leakage here in Dhamtor area and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) : Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Friday expressed grief and sorrow over deaths of five youngsters including two real brothers in incidents of gas leakage here in Dhamtor area and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The Speaker attended funeral of the youth here and condoled with the bereaved families. He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the affected families to bear the loss with fortitude.

It is to mention here that five persons aged between 25 to 30 years of a same family including two real brothers gathered to plan a tour next day. However, all of them died due to gas leakage in the room where they were sleeping.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same Gas Family All

Recent Stories

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Ch ..

8 minutes ago

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

8 minutes ago

Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited ..

8 minutes ago

PIA loss dips by Rs 18 billion during last three y ..

6 minutes ago

Israel Tests Rocket Propulsion System for 2nd Time ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Coronavirus Threat With Russian Se ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.