KP Speaker grieves death of MPA Jamshaid Kaka Khel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of MPA Mian Jamshaid Kaka Khel.

In a condolence message to bereaved family, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Speaker said that Mian Jamshaid was his old friend and a seasoned politician, adding PTI has lost one of its patrons.