KP Speaker Grieves Over Demise Of Fashi Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over said demise of former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bukhari and renowned educationist Bashir Ahmed.

In his condolence message, he prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Speaker expressed sympathy with senior journalist Asif Nisar over death of his uncle and renowned educationist Bashir Ahmed.

