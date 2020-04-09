UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Hands Over PCR Machine For Covid-19 Tests To ATH

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:24 PM

KP Speaker hands over PCR machine for covid-19 tests to ATH

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday handed over long-awaited Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for testing coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday handed over long-awaited Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for testing coronavirus .

The machine carries the testing capacity for 180 samples in 24 hours and it would start functioning after installation in the next 2 to 3 days.

The speaker said that the government had fulfilled its commitment regarding the provision of PCR machine to ATH to facilitate COVID-19 - affected people of the Hazara division.

He revealed that the provincial government would ensure provision of coronavirus testing machines to major hospitals of the province wherein Bio Safety Cabinet (BSC), required for foolproof functioning of PCR machine, was available.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that (National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would soon provide testing kits to the hospital.

The speaker clarified that nonavailability of BSC had caused a delay in the installation of the machine at ATH but certain elements criticized the government for the delay without confirming the factual position.

He said that the government was fully aware of the miseries being faced by the common people due to lock down and other coronavirus preventive measures and trying its level best to overcome the deadly virus.

He said that negative propaganda being spread by the opposition would serve no positive purpose in the interest of the people and the country in the current critical situation.

. The Chief Executive of ATH Dr. Umer Farooq, Medical Director Dr. Ahsan Aurangzzeb and the Hospital Director Dr. Nadeem Akhtar received the equipment while the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Government Cabinet Best Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB refers Umar Akmal matter to Disciplinary Panel ..

37 seconds ago

Air France-KLM sees more than 90% of planes ground ..

2 minutes ago

President for massive global efforts to deal with ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister inspects facilities for coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Iran says virus deaths pass 4,000 but cases droppi ..

2 minutes ago

Hamid Ismail Foundation Conducted a Ration Drive i ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.