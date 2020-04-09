KP Speaker hands over PCR machine for covid-19 tests to ATH

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday handed over long-awaited Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for testing coronavirus

The machine carries the testing capacity for 180 samples in 24 hours and it would start functioning after installation in the next 2 to 3 days.

The speaker said that the government had fulfilled its commitment regarding the provision of PCR machine to ATH to facilitate COVID-19 - affected people of the Hazara division.

He revealed that the provincial government would ensure provision of coronavirus testing machines to major hospitals of the province wherein Bio Safety Cabinet (BSC), required for foolproof functioning of PCR machine, was available.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that (National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would soon provide testing kits to the hospital.

The speaker clarified that nonavailability of BSC had caused a delay in the installation of the machine at ATH but certain elements criticized the government for the delay without confirming the factual position.

He said that the government was fully aware of the miseries being faced by the common people due to lock down and other coronavirus preventive measures and trying its level best to overcome the deadly virus.

He said that negative propaganda being spread by the opposition would serve no positive purpose in the interest of the people and the country in the current critical situation.

. The Chief Executive of ATH Dr. Umer Farooq, Medical Director Dr. Ahsan Aurangzzeb and the Hospital Director Dr. Nadeem Akhtar received the equipment while the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman was also present on this occasion.