KP Speaker highlights significance of education for progress, development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :PESHAWAR, July 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Jul, 2020 ): Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that respectable position among comity of nations cannot be achieved without making progress in contemporary fields of education.

He expressed these views in the inaugurating ceremony of BSc Science Bloc constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 60 million at Post Graduate College Mandian at Abbottabad. He said that government is focusing development of education sector owing to vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Highlighting his efforts to promote education in the province, he said that BSc program has been started in more than 100 colleges of KP during last five years. He said that science blocs were constructed in colleges of Haripur, Abottabad and Manshera while second Home Economics College of the province was established in Abottabad.

Ghani said that despite many odds, promise to increase grades of professor has been fulfilled adding difficult task to start BSc programs in 100 colleges of KP was also accomplished. He informed that BSc program would be started in 34 more colleges during current year.

He also announced provisions of bus and funds for construction of Conference Hall in the college. He said that government would continue efforts to promote education and create opportunities of modern education for students.

The ceremony was also addressed by Chairman Standing Committee for Technology, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and Principal of the college, Professor, Dr. Azhar.