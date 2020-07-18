UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Highlights Significance Of Education For Progress, Development

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

KP Speaker highlights significance of education for progress, development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :PESHAWAR, July 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Jul, 2020 ): Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that respectable position among comity of nations cannot be achieved without making progress in contemporary fields of education.

He expressed these views in the inaugurating ceremony of BSc Science Bloc constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 60 million at Post Graduate College Mandian at Abbottabad. He said that government is focusing development of education sector owing to vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Highlighting his efforts to promote education in the province, he said that BSc program has been started in more than 100 colleges of KP during last five years. He said that science blocs were constructed in colleges of Haripur, Abottabad and Manshera while second Home Economics College of the province was established in Abottabad.

Ghani said that despite many odds, promise to increase grades of professor has been fulfilled adding difficult task to start BSc programs in 100 colleges of KP was also accomplished. He informed that BSc program would be started in 34 more colleges during current year.

He also announced provisions of bus and funds for construction of Conference Hall in the college. He said that government would continue efforts to promote education and create opportunities of modern education for students.

The ceremony was also addressed by Chairman Standing Committee for Technology, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and Principal of the college, Professor, Dr. Azhar.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Abbottabad Progress Haripur July 2020 Post Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

13 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 infects 2580 policemen, including 16 died ..

5 minutes ago

AAC visits vegetables markets, checks rates

5 minutes ago

Rising trend continues 32 fresh COVID-19 positive ..

5 minutes ago

Twitter says hackers 'manipulated' employees to ac ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.