KP Speaker Holds Past Governments Responsible For Present National Problems

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:36 PM

KP Speaker holds past governments responsible for present national problems

The speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Friday said the present challenges and issues being faced by the country were piled up during the last few decades due to failed policies of past consecutive governments

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Friday said the present challenges and issues being faced by the country were piled up during the last few decades due to failed policies of past consecutive governments.

Talking to media here during his visit to the district, he deplored that past governments took 100 billion Dollars' foreign loans but didn't construct hospitals, schools or any mega project in the country.

He said when Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power the country was at the verge of bankruptcy and there were depleting foreign reserves to run affairs of the state, adding the Prime Minister with the assistance of friendly countries steer the country out of economic crisis.

More Stories From Pakistan

