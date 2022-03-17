KP Speaker inaugurates Chinar Sports Festival

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday inaugurated three-day Chinar Sports Festival at Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday inaugurated three-day Chinar Sports Festival at Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tariq Salam, Assistant Commissioner, Hassan Ehsan, Reguional Sports Officer, Ahmad Zaman, students, locals also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Speaker KP urged people to promote regional games as these are part of culture and traditions.

He said that government is giving special focus to sports following vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan. He also praised government for organizing mega sports events for youths and initiating sports scholarships for students.

It is merit to mention here Chinar festival would include competitions like tug of war, javelin throw, archery, stone lifting, cycling, dog and rabbit race and musical events.