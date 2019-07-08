UrduPoint.com
KP Speaker Inaugurates Service Delivery Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:58 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakthukhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has always introduced people friendly system and took steps for resolving their problems

He said that cases pertaining to land dispute outnumber other cases in courts due to old outdated system. However, when PTI came into power in 2013 it took practical steps for change the old revenue record system by starting computerization of land record. He said that it was a challenging task but KP government achieved success with passage of time.

He was speaking at inauguration ceremony of Service Delivery Center at Abbottabad.

This center will provide computerized land documents to people of 35 villages of Tehsil Lower Tanawal and Abbottabad district.

Commissioner Hazara, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, other concerned officials and people in large number attended the inauguration ceremony.

He said that provincial government is committed to bring reforms, up gradation and reforms in every sector and take benefit from computerization and digitalization.

He said that computerization of land record will ensure transparency and save precious time of people, adding now they will receive concerned document without any delay and hindrance.

He appreciated district administration and officials of the projects to achieve this landmark achievement. He directed to expedite the work of land computerization in all areas so that people could get benefit from this new system.

