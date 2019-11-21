UrduPoint.com
KP Speaker Inaugurates Women Digital Empowerment Portal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:28 PM

KP Speaker inaugurates Women Digital Empowerment Portal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday inaugurated Women Digital Empowerment Portal developed in collaboration with IM Sciences and GIZ, a technical assistance organization.

The inauguration ceremony of the women portal, www.wde.org.pk among others was attended by General Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, Ayesha Bano and MPAs.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Speaker said that portal was developed to apprise women about their social rights and to give them access to process of legislation and forums.

He said that forum-discussions would also help in devising policies for women facilitation and their development.

Mushtaq Ghani said that provincial government has also formulated KP Women Empowerment Policy Framework to provide legal assistance to women. He said that government wants to make women useful part of the society and ensure them opportunities of progress and growth.

Praising efforts of IM Sciences and GIZ in developing the portal and said that women can inquire about their rights and problems relating to dowry, harassment and under-age marriage.

