Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 10:33 PM

KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati on Monday issued production orders of two Members Provincial Assembly Anwar Zeb Khan and Malik Liaquat.

The Speaker issued their production orders after receiving their applications.

The house also passed six resolutions presented by MPA Mushtaq Ghani and others.

The resolutions demanded allocation of two percent quota for persons with disabilities and their separate seniority in Govt jobs, approval of council for physiotherapists doctors and service structure, expediting work on Balakot City, expressing solidarity with Palestinians, payment to land owners of the head defence society at Margalla Hills as per market value.

