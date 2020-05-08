UrduPoint.com
KP Speaker Lauds Medical Community Services In Fight Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:56 PM

KP Speaker lauds medical community services in fight against coronavirus

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has paid tribute to the medical staff fighting against coronavirus from the front

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has paid tribute to the medical staff fighting against coronavirus from the front.

During his visit to Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, he lauded their services for providing quality treatment to the patients.

The Speaker was briefed about isolation unit and private rooms designated for hospital staff affected by coronavirus.

��� Mushtaq Ghani also reviewed the arrangements at triage screening center and special OPD for accident and emergency department in hospital.

