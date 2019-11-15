KP Speaker launches mobile app for online hearing of PA proceedings

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has launched mobile application for maintaining contact between the people and members of the provincial assembly here at Assembly Secretariat on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has launched mobile application for maintaining contact between the people and members of the provincial assembly here at Assembly Secretariat on Friday.

The mobile application 'Citizen Voice' has been developed jointly by a non-governmental organization (Pak Women) in collaboration with the KP Assembly.

The basic points that have been brought in the forefront are including the monitoring of the assembly business like budget, legislation, performance of institutes and hearing of the proceeding through Citizen Voice. This mobile app not only enable the legislators to watch their performance and legislation and will also remain in direct contact with the electorates of their constituency. Similarly, actions taken by the concerned MPA on those proposals and complaints will also be available to the people.

It is worth mentioning here that with the formal permission and wish of the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, the people could now participate in the proceedings of the provincial assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that such mobile app would prove as milestone in minimizing distance between the people and their elected representatives, resolution of problems and receiving of their proposals and opinion.

He said that for the first time, the PTI led provincial government while keeping in view the importance of the information technology presented the performance of the provincial assembly before the people to keep them inform about the performance of their elected representatives.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the mobile app was especially prepared on his wish so the people on one hand could know about progress on development schemes in their areas and on the other hand guarantee the participation of the people in the proceedings of the legislature.

He said that under the existing rules, the people could watch the proceedings of the house through the passes of the members of provincial assembly and now under this programme even common man could also download an application to get entry pass and watch the proceedings from the gallery of the house.

The KP Speaker said that preventing the students of universities and colleges and people from all walks of life to pass through the difficult phases of obtaining assembly pass is his old dream and now through this application they can send applications from their houses to get assembly pass and this step will enable a large number of people to participate in the assembly proceedings.