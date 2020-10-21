UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Leads Polio Awareness Walk

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:10 PM

KP Speaker leads polio awareness walk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday led an awareness creating walk being organized by Rotary Club Pakistan against polio.

The walk was also participated by Provincial Revenue Minister Qalandhar Lodhi, MPAs and staff of Provincial Assembly secretariat.

Talking to media on the occasion, the speaker said that walk was aimed to aware public about the perils of crippling disease and sensitize them about benefits of polio vaccination. He said that walk would convey a positive message to people who were refusing vaccination of their children due to negative propaganda of country's enemies.

He said that it was our duty to present Pakistan as a polio free country. Paying tribute to polio workers who lost their lives in the line of duty, he urged people to administer polio drops to their children and save them from permanent crippling.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Provincial Assembly Media From

Recent Stories

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

16 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

31 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

33 minutes ago

Acting Kyrgyz President Notes Russia's Special Rol ..

55 seconds ago

Lockdowns Without Proper Contact Tracing Unlikely ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.