KP Speaker leads polio awareness walk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday led an awareness creating walk being organized by Rotary Club Pakistan against polio.

The walk was also participated by Provincial Revenue Minister Qalandhar Lodhi, MPAs and staff of Provincial Assembly secretariat.

Talking to media on the occasion, the speaker said that walk was aimed to aware public about the perils of crippling disease and sensitize them about benefits of polio vaccination. He said that walk would convey a positive message to people who were refusing vaccination of their children due to negative propaganda of country's enemies.

He said that it was our duty to present Pakistan as a polio free country. Paying tribute to polio workers who lost their lives in the line of duty, he urged people to administer polio drops to their children and save them from permanent crippling.