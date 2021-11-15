UrduPoint.com

KP Speaker Meets Pervez Elahi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP Speaker meets Pervez Elahi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani during his visit to Punjab Assembly met with Speaker, Chaudhary Pervez Elahi and congratulated him on completion of the new building of the Punjab Assembly.

A statement issued from the KP Assembly secretariat on Monday said both the speakers discussed matters pertaining to the political situation of the country and ways and means of cooperation between the two assemblies.

Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani extended an invitation to the Speaker Punjab Assembly for a visit to the KP Assembly. Ghani also paid a visit to the different sections of the Punjab Assembly. Later, Pervez Elahi presented a commemorative shield to Mushtaq Ghani.

