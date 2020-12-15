KP Speaker, MNA, Revenue Minister condole over loss of precious lives in Galyat accident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi and PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday expressed their deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic accident of passenger jeep in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi and PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday expressed their deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic accident of passenger jeep in Galyat.

They said that they were shocked and grieved to learn about this incident. They prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

MNA Ali Khan and KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi also expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Speaker KP Assembly also directed the administrations of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Ayub Teaching Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

It worth mentioning here that in the accident, seven people died and 14 others got injured when a passenger the jeep fell into a deep ravine as the driver lost his control while taking a sharp and steep.