KP Speaker Offers Condolence To Afghan Envoy Over Earthquake Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati on Friday visited Afghan Consulate and

extended condolence to Consul General, Mohibullah Shakir over tragic losses of lives in recent

earthquake.

During the meeting, the Speaker expressed his deep grief and sorrow over losses of human lives He also

prayed for departed souls and giving courage to bereaved families.

He further emphasized that Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only neighbors but are also bound together

by ties of faith, culture and brotherhood. He said that KP Assembly stands beside Afghan people in this

hour of grief.

