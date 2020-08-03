KP Speaker pays tribute to martyrs of police force

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday paid tribute to martyrs of police force and said that their sacrifices in line of duty would always be remembered.

In his message issued on Police Martyred Day, he said that the day demand that we as a nation should foil unity among our ranks and foil the nefarious designs of country's enemies.

He said that our unity and commitment would help fight handful of elements that were against the development of our motherland.

We paid tribute to martyrs that laid their lives for the security and sovereignty of the country,he added.