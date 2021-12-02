UrduPoint.com

KP Speaker Reviews "Mobilise Your City" Project; Terms Traffic A Big Issue

Thu 02nd December 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday presided over a meeting here at Assembly Secretariat to review progress on "Mobilise Your City" project.

Speaking on the occasion the speaker said that increasing traffic was aggravating the situation in big cities for which the government was supporting and encouraging mass transit projects.

During the meeting, Director KP Urban Mobility Authority told the Speaker that under the Mobilise Your City project the department was currently working in three major cities including Peshawar, Abbottabad and Mingora.

He said that due to the rapid increase in population the demand for mass transport has also increased, adding that the authority was currently working on para-transit solutions to resolve the traffic issues.

He said that the Bas Rapid Transit project has considerably reduced traffic mess in the provincial capital and now traffic issues in Mingora and Abbottabad are being addressed through alternative measures.

