KP Speaker, SAPM Visit Ehsas Panagah At Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Coordination Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday visited Ehsas Panahgah and Langar Khana at Missile Chowk, Abbottabad and inspected the arrangements of accommodation and food made for the deserving people.

The Speaker and Special Assistant to the PM accompanied by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon mingled with the people and inquired about facilities being provided to them at these centers. The people on the occasion highly appreciated the PTI government's initiative for the poor and thanked the visiting dignitaries.

Later, the three government representatives ate food with the poor, present at the langar Khana and expressed satisfaction over the quality of the food and other facilities.

Shehbaz Gill said very soon such facilities would be established in other parts of the division.

