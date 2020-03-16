KP Speaker Summons PA Sitting On 30th
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:51 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has under paragraph (b) of Rule 21 of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, 1988, called the sitting of Assembly on March 30, 2020 Monday at 02.00 p.m which was earlier adjourned for Monday (March 16, 2020) at 02.00 p.m.