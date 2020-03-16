UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Summons PA Sitting On 30th

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:51 PM

KP Speaker summons PA sitting on 30th

Speaker Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has under paragraph (b) of Rule 21 of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules, 1988, called the sitting of Assembly on March 30, 2020 Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has under paragraph (b) of Rule 21 of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, 1988, called the sitting of Assembly on March 30, 2020 Monday at 02.00 p.m which was earlier adjourned for Monday (March 16, 2020) at 02.00 p.m.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Provincial Assembly March 2020

Recent Stories

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

41 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

46 minutes ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

54 minutes ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.